Fans often assume that a celebrity's life is all sunshine and rainbows because they have become popular through their shows and movies. But what they don't know is that celebs' lives are not always rosy. They face tough times too and experience several challenges which they hardly ever talk about. Quite recently, versatile actor Varun Badola talked about a difficult phase of his life. In an interview, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star revealed he faced bankruptcy several times in his career. Most recently, Varun sat down for an interview and talked about the lesser-known details of his life. He also opened up about facing a financial crisis in his life.

Varun Badola often faced bankruptcy

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan, television personality Varun Badola had a heart-to-heart chat. Apart from shedding light on his acting journey, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor shared facing financial troubles. Varun stated that he did not work around the clock and often faced bankruptcy.

Varun Badola explained, "Yeh bahut log mujh se puchte hain ki aap kaam nahi karte ho bahut jyada. Frankly, duniya mein dekh lo bahut jyada actor bahut jyada kaam karte hi nahi hain (Many people ask me that I don't work much. Frankly, look in the world, not many actors work very much)." He further elaborated on how he managed to bag the lead role in 2019's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan after 19 years since he did Koshish – Ek Aashaa.

Coming back to the financial aspect of his career, the Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand of fame stated that he sometimes feels that he could have had a bigger car than what he currently owns and a bigger house than he now. Meanwhile, he underlined that surviving in the industry for 30 years is more important than seeking a big house and car.

Varun Badola opened up about his challenging times

In the interview, he explained that he worked for six months every two years and then had no work for the next two years. Hence, he faced bankruptcy frequently. According to Badola, things went so terribly for him that he had less than Rs 2 lakh in his bank account.

The Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani actor commented that he once thought that he would not get any work in the industry. He expressed, "Aapko samajh mei aata hai, aas paas bahut kuch badal raha hai aur wo itni tezi se badal raha hota hai (You understand, a lot is changing around you and it is changing so fast)." He further added, "Aur main sahi bataun, aasan nahi hota hai ki nahi milta hai toh dekha jaayega because kaam toh tumhe ek hi aata hai na karna life mein (And let me tell you the right thing that it is not easy to avoid the situation when we don't get any work because we know only that one thing to do in our life)."

Divulging further, Varun Badola candidly shared that once he did a show to earn money that could last for about two years and had no huge expenses in life. The actor revealed that he and his wife came up with a financial plan to determine their expenses and decide where they could minimise their spending.

About Varun Badola

As already mentioned above, Varun Badola is largely known for his roles in the television landscape. To become an actor, he traveled to Mumbai from Delhi and eventually fulfilled his ambition to become a well-known personality in the acting industry.

Speaking of some of his best shows, which form his portfolio, are Koshish – Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Phir Subah Hogi, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Varun even participated in a few reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Comedy Circus.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam attends Ajay Devgn's Maidaan screening; spreads charm in sporty look