Varun Badola is a name in the industry who is recognized for his roles in the television landscape. He worked in the telly fraternity for about two decades and still holds that special place in the hearts of the Indian audience. The actor has given a slate of cult classic shows and hence is popular for his subtle acting skills. In a recent interview, Varun addressed the extramarital rumors associated with him and Sangita Ghosh.

Did Varun Badola's wife feel insecure about his chemistry with Sangita Ghosh?

Most recently, Varun Badola sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kannan and opened up about his acting career. He candidly discussed his journey in the industry and shared how he traveled to Mumbai from Delhi to turn his ambition of becoming an actor into reality. Meanwhile, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame also talked about his equation with his co-actress from Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Sangita Ghosh.

Varun firmly stated that the show led him to garner mainstream recognition and created a popular place in the television landscape. Discussing his on-screen chemistry with Sangita in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, he credited the actress for their beautiful reel equation.

Later, Varun shared that many people wondered how it was even possible for him and Sangita to not have an affair or not think of getting married to each other.

Further, in the interview, Badola said, "Mai aur Sangu (Sangita) bahut achhe dost hain aaj bhi. Humlog tab bhi bahut achhe dost the (Me and Sangita are very good friends even today. We were good friends back then as well)."

Varun also shared that he and his wife are not insecure about one another and that there is no place for insecurity in their relationship.

Did Varun Badola have an extramarital affair with Sangita Ghosh?

Taking the interview forward, Siddharth Kannan asked Varun if he had ever fallen in love with Sangita Ghosh or felt so. Denying the statement, the actor commented, "Nahi hua tha. Agar hua hota toh (It did not happen. If it had happened) I had every opportunity to take it forward kyunki sab kuch toh humare favor mein hi tha na (because everything was in our favor). Matlab we were the romantic couple of the Indian television."

Divulging further, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame remarked, "Hum log party karte the saath mein, har baar milna julna hota tha, sab saath mein ghum rahe hain, aur sab kuch ho raha hai (We used to party together, we used to meet each other every time, everyone is hanging out together, and everything is happening). But we were great friends, just friends and nothing else."

For the uninitiated, Sangita Ghosh and Varun Badola became popular as lead pair as they signed the dotted lines for Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. The show aired on Star Plus and ran for about four years. It depicts several themes consisting of love, hate, and revenge. Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand was one of the most popular television serials of its time.

About Varun Badola's personal life

Varun Badola is married to actress Rajeshwari Sachdev. It has been more than a decade since they have been together. The duo share a child who was born in 2010. After their marriage, Varun and Rajeshwari participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The actor keeps dropping adorable pictures with his wife on social media and has even shared a couple of family photos on social media.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Varun Badola reveals facing bankruptcy often; admits wanting bigger car, house