MTV Splitsvilla X5: Exsqueeze Me Please revelations and mischief take center stage as unexpected truth bombs are tossed around the villa. Chaos kicks off as soon as mischief maker, Uorfi Javed, storms into the villa, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.

Uorfi Javed introduces new twist:

As Uorfi Javed gets to know that three girls have been chosen ‘undesirable’ by the boys, she proclaims “In teeno ladko ki itni himmat ke inhone in teeno ko undesirable kaha, mein yaha crown pehen ke aayi hu toh aise hi thodi apna taj use nahi karu." Uorfi drops a bombshell that leaves jaws dropping and heads racing, as she boldly declares, “Lucky ko Unlucky aur Unlucky ko Lucky bana sakti hu mein."

With alliances forming and breaking, the competition heats up as contestants vie for survival in the cutthroat world of Splitsvilla. Jashwanth with Akriti and Khanak, Harsh with Rushali and Niharika (Dr. Arica) and Siwet with Anicka and Shobhika will compete. The 'undesirable' girls form alliances: Kashish with Arbaz and Adit, Nidhi with Ayushmaan and Dev Karan; and lastly Ishita with Addy and Aniket. Uorfi leaves them with a cryptic warning “Kuch bhi karna, sab kuch karna, bas last mat aana.”

First task:

The Splitsvillains dive into their first task - 'Double Date, Trouble Date.' Contestants embark on their lovey-dovey date with twists, involving tasks like setting up bouquets, decorating cakes, and eating and making drinks with their Squeezes. But here’s the catch: they must constantly shower their dates with 'Oh Baby' while racing against the clock. The first trio to snap a selfie secures a spot on the safe side of the dome session. Amidst the intense competition, Arbaz’s antics have everyone in stitches.

With the task wrapped up, connections begin to bloom among the Splitsvillains. But jealousy creeps in when Khanak notices Adit and Kashish getting cozy. Ayushmaan spreads rumors about Kashish keeping all the boys at her fingertips, sparking heated arguments and turning the villa against him.

As the episode reaches its climax, power dynamics, hearsay, and disloyalties come to light affecting Ayushmaan’s position in the villa during the first Dome session. Sunny Leone unveils the Mischief Box, promising unpredictable twists. The Splitsvillains on the dumping side have votes in their hands, deciding which trio will face the oracle and test their destiny.

