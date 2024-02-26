Aishwarya Sakhuja has earned a reputation as a stunning actress thanks to her performances in television shows that have left a long-lasting impression on fans. From being a contestant on different reality shows to doing daily soaps and playing interesting roles onscreen, Aishwarya is a well-known name in the industry. Recently, she revealed how her family contributed to her diabetic journey.

Aishwarya Sakhuja feels blessed

Trideviyaan actress Aishwarya Sakhuja maintains an active social media presence. This time, she shared how her partner made her Type 1 journey comfortable. She dropped a video that mentions a few points that her husband made sure to execute during her diabetic challenges and journey.

The actress delightedly revealed that her partner, Rohit Nag, understood her insulin requirements, made changes to his food habits to suit hers, reminded her about essential lab tests, understood the difference between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, and did not treat her in a different manner.

Also, Aishwarya Sakhuja penned a note stating, "My life indeed became easier cuz I was blessed to be with someone who with time understood that it was essential he be on my side,to understand my journey,understand the challenges that come with being a type 1 diabetic. In my head having a family on ur side while you are processing all that has JUST been told to you about your journey is truly a blessing!"

Have a look at her post:

Fans react to Aishwarya Sakhuja's latest social media

After the Saas Bina Sasural actress posted the video as an appreciation post for her partner and family, many fans reacted. One of the netizens wrote, "Thats wonderful. Being helpful and accomodative to partners is amazing." Another comment read, "You are blessed to have such a supportive and understanding partner." Reacting to the video, actress Abigail Pande makes an interesting comment. She wrote, "The only sweetness you need."

Look at some of the comments here:

For the unversed, Aishwarya Sakhuja appeared in a significant role in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein as Ahana. She also marked her presence in Junooniyatt. Apart from this, the actress has participated in Nach Baliye 7 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

