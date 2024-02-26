Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in its final stage. The dance reality show has received its top 5 finalists, and every contestant is doing their best to ask for votes from their admirers. Meanwhile, finalist Shoaib Ibrahim's wife, Dipika Kakar, takes to social media to request her fans to vote for him. In her latest vlog, she reminisces how challenging Shoaib's journey has been and underlines his lowest phase of life.

Besides this, the Sasural Simar Ka actress reveals Shoaib's initial reaction when offered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. From being a non-dancer to a person who believes in hard work, Dipika Kakar candidly shares unheard things in her vlog.

How did Shoaib Ibrahim react to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's offer?

In her latest vlog, Dipika Kakar recalls how Shoaib Ibrahim was unsure if he could do his best on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Candidly talking about his first reaction when offered the reality show, Dipika mentions, "Mujhe aaj bhi wo din yaad hai jab Shoaib ke paas pehli baar call aaya tha ki aap karna chahenge Jhalak. Shoaib aur main andar room mein the and discuss kar rahe the and contemplate kar rahe the (I still remember that day when Shoaib was called for the first time saying that if you would like to do Jhalak. Shoaib and I were in the room and were discussing and contemplating)."

Kakar reveals being excited at that moment but mentions how Shoaib was worried at that particular moment. Dipika explains, "There were so many emotions. Main bahut excited ho gayi this sunn ke aur Shoaib genuinely bahut jyada uss waqt bhi ghabra rahe the because Shoaib ka sab se pehle yeh thought tha ki Dipi main kar paunga na, mujh se ho jaayega na (I was very excited about this news and Shoaib was genuinely very worried even at that time because Shoaib's first thought was that will I be able to do it)."

She goes on to state that a dance reality show requires a lot of hard work. Dipika Kakar proudly shares that she did not doubt her husband because when it comes to hard work, Shoaib gives his 200%. After highlighting how Shoaib Ibrahim doesn't step back from working hard, the Sasural Simar Ka actress expresses, "Isliye maine bola (That's why I said) just go for it."

"And I think hota hai (it happens). Daily soap humein pata hai, acting humein aati hai. Hum jaake wo roz karte hain (We know daily soaps, we know acting. We go and do that every day), we are used to it, and that is our comfort zone. Lekin yahan ek dance competition mein itne saare logon ke saath kandhe se kandha mila ke aapko apna best dena hai. Yeh soch ke har koi ghabrata hai, har koi darta hai (But here in a dance competition you stand shoulder to shoulder with so many people and you have to give your best. Everyone gets worried about this thought, everyone gets scared)," she adds.

Lastly, Dipika shares that Shoaib kickstarted his journey at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with all emotions. She continues to explain how he failed and impressed judges many a time. The actress expresses how beautifully he did a special act dedicated to their little bundle of joy, Ruhaan.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalists

Following the cutthroat competition in the semi-finals, the celebrity contestants who have secured their places in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finals are Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, and Dhanashree Verma. Be it their passion, hard work, perseverance, dedication, or creativity, these contestants have barely missed a chance to give a tough fight to each other.

