After the cast of the Amar Singh Chamkila movie graced The Great Indian Kapil Show last week, celebrity brother duo Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal made it to the Kap's Cafe in the latest episode. The two spilled childhood anecdotes about each other, making the episode more fun. During their fun conversation with Kapil Sharma, Sunny revealed how Vicky used to act while sleeping.

Landing a candid revelation about his big brother, Sunny shared how, apart from talking, Vicky had a weird habit of acting while sleeping at night.

Vicky Kaushal's embarrassing habit

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asked Sunny Kaushal about Vicky Kaushal's embarrassing story, which still embarrasses the Raazi actor. The former remarked, "As a child, he would talk in his sleep. People usually blabber in their sleep, but he used to give performances during his sleep. I would often get confused if he was awake or asleep."

Sharing an anecdote, Sunny Kaushal said, "One day, I was going to sleep, and he had gone to bed about 35 or 45 minutes before me, and hence, he was having a sound sleep. We used to share a room. Suddenly, he got up, removed the blanket, and said, 'Check It.' I was like, 'What.' He then said that the paper is complete, check it. And his were open."

The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actor went on to add, "And by the time, I understood that you can't jolt him out of it; otherwise, he will freak out. So, I had to talk to him. So, I would sit there and tell him that I checked the copy, and it is too good; you have scored 100 out of 100. Now, go back to sleep."

Vicky Kaushal reveals an interesting incident

After Sunny Kaushal narrated the story, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that it happened to his mother, too. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor mentioned, "I was sleeping, and I got up and said, 'He snatched your purse.' And my mother did not know my condition, and hence, she asked me who."

Well, the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will have Aamir Khan as the guest. The show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

