Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan: Major revelation of Neerja's truth leaves Abeer furious; will their love story end?

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Didun being hell-bent on getting Neerja into prostitution in Sonagachi. However, the fellow ladies of the locality have been trying to safeguard Neerja. She also took a stand for herself against Didun and threatened her to hurt herself if she forced her to do anything against her will. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers of the show will witness a major twist with Abeer learning about Neerja's truth.

Abeer learns about Neerja's real identity

In the forthcoming episodes of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, as per a promo, Abeer will learn about Neerja's true identity. Abeer (Rajveer Singh) has fallen for Neerja not knowing about her background. In the upcoming episodes, Neerja will be seen dancing at a bar while covering her face. She will unveil herself mid-way while Abeer will be shocked to see Neerja dancing at a bar. He confronts her and accuses her of hiding her true identity. He shames her for her profession and background. While Abeer is miffed with the major revelation, Neerja is left teary-eyed as she can't do much about her dark reality.

Have a look at the promo

More about Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan started off as a story of a woman Protima played by Sneha Wagh who delivers a baby girl in a red-light area of Sonagachi. The brothel owner Didun (Kamya Punjabi) wants the baby girl to be a part of the same business, however, Protima requests her to give a normal childhood to her baby, Neerja. She took 20 years time from Didun post that she would follow her demands. Neerja grows up not knowing the truth about her mother's profession. But on her 20th birthday, all hell gets loose as Didun is determined to earn money by selling Neerja (Aastha Sharma). She gets the shock of her life to learn about her mother. However, instead of being angry with her, she becomes sympathetic thinking about her mother's struggle and her quench to provide her with a normal livelihood.

