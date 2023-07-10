EXCLUSIVE: Is Kamya Panjabi's new show Neerja- Ek Nayi Pehchan inspired by Gangubai Kathiawadi? Actor REACTS

Kamya Panjabi is a renowned actress and is known for playing impactful roles and having a strong on-screen presence. With her versatile acting skills, she has captivated audiences in various popular shows and earned a special place in the industry. She continues to inspire and entertain fans with her talent, dedication, and passion. The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming show titled Neerja- Ek Nayi Pehchan. Kamya recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about her new show and her character. Excerpts from Kamya Panjabi's interview:

Is the show inspired by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Although I haven't had the opportunity to watch Gangubai, I firmly believe that it is crucial not to compare stories with one another. I have heard countless praises for Alia's exceptional performance in the movie, and while I do have the desire to watch it, circumstances have prevented me from doing so thus far. It is important to acknowledge that each story, be it Gangubai or Neerja, possesses its own unique essence and narrative. The show I am a part of draws inspiration from the remarkable women of Sonagachi, who belong to this profession. Their struggles, realities, and lives serve as the driving force behind this production. Their stories are a testament to their resilience and determination, and it is our aim to shed light on their experiences and pay tribute to them.

Did she study any character in particular for this role in Neerja?

Whenever I am offered a role that revolves around a social cause or issue, I always make it a point to diligently prepare myself by conducting thorough research. For this show, I took the initiative to visit and interact with women who are directly involved in the profession or occupation being portrayed. It was essential for me to delve deeper into their lives, understand their struggles, routines, and the hardships they endure daily. Witnessing the living conditions they endure, the darkness that surrounds their existence, and the undeniable talent possessed by their children, yet hindered by societal limitations, was truly heart-wrenching. We often see these characters portrayed on television as vibrant and well-dressed, but behind the facade lies immense pain and darkness. Personally, immersing myself in their region, I was overwhelmed with a profound sense of gratitude. It made me question why we, who seemingly have everything, find reasons to complain. It reinforced my belief in the importance of sharing the blessings we have with those in need and contributing positively to society.

What do you have to say about your role resembling Alia Bhatt's?

I haven't had the chance to watch the movie yet, but from what I've seen, Alia Bhatt looks stunning and displays sheer beauty. Undoubtedly, she must have dedicated tremendous effort and worked tirelessly for her role. However, it is important to note that the character I am portraying, Didun from Bengal, is distinct and unique in comparison to Alia's role as Gangubai. But if there’s any resemblance between our roles I would try to replace it.

On the professional front, Kamya Panjabi was last seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

