EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh CONFIRMS being part of Kriti Sanon's Do Patti, 'I love the thrill'

Shaheer Sheikh is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the showbiz industry. The talented actor has made a decent name for himself in the industry. He has captured the hearts of audiences with his stellar performances, charming looks, and endearing personality. Shaheer is all set for his next big project. Recently, Shaheer was spotted at producer Kanika Dhillon's birthday party which sparked rumors of him being a part of her upcoming project Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. While the speculations were rife, the actor chose to stay mum. But now, Shaheer Sheikh has confirmed exclusively to Pinkvilla about starring in Do Patti.

Shaheer Sheikh opens up on bagging Do Patti

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer said, "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honor to work alongside such a stellar cast. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating." As per sources, the actor has already started shooting for the project.

Take a look at Shaheer's recent photoshoot

More about Do Patti

Do Patti is a mystery thriller and is bankrolled by Kriti Sanon, Kanika Dhillon, and Netflix. Kriti will not only produce the project but also star in it. The project also stars Kajol in an important role. Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year. The film is currently being shot extensively across the hilly terrains of North India and marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under their newly-launched banner.

More about Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh started off his career by starring in youth-based shows. He gained popularity with Navya. From being a role model to teens and youth, he took a leap of faith and signed Mahabharat as Arjun. He got immense love for his performance in the show, and, since then, it is no looking back for the dashing actor. He has many popular shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke among others in his kitty.



ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma shares new look sporting French beard; Netizens compare him to Tony Stark and Dr. Strange