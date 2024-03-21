‘Just looking like a wow’ fame Jasmeen Kaur expresses her wish to join Bigg Boss; talks about doing acting

In the era of social media, there are numerous trends that keep floating online. In 2023, the online world was stirred by one such viral sensation. Jasmeen Kaur, who owns an apparel brand, wooed the audience with the way she markets her products. Her ‘just looking like a wow’ catchphrase instantly clicked with the online users and Jasmeen gained popularity overnight. In an interaction with Times Now/Telly Talk recently, the social media personality opened up on her desire to join Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss in the future.

Jasmeen Kaur wants to get locked inside Bigg Boss house

Jasmeen Kaur, who invented the viral ‘just Looking like a wow’ phrase, shared that she is keen to be a part of the biggest reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss. She has already appeared as the guest on Bigg Boss 17.

Jasmeen said that she wants to enter Bigg Boss as a contestant or act. She stated, “If I get a chance to act, I will definitely do it. I am very passionate about acting and keen on doing a mother-daughter role, a daughter-in-law character or any grandmother-aunt role. Whatever happens, even if Bigg Boss calls me, I might join and bring new colors to it. People will say, ‘This time Bigg Boss has become colorful in a different way’.”

Further in the interview, the internet sensation admitted to being a big Munawar Faruqui fan. “I am a huge fan of Munawar. If I meet him, I will just say, ‘Munawar, you're just looking like a wow’. I hope he responds with ‘wow’.”

Take a look at Jasmeen Kaur’s Instagram post:

About Jasmeen Kaur

Jasmeen Kaur grabbed eyeballs for the way she promoted the different colors of salwar suits she sells. She praises them in a unique way and says, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” while talking about their fabric, flow, etc. Jasmeen’s trick to attract customers left the internet chuckling. The online users went on to recreate the apparel business owner’s dialogues and there have been over millions of reels on it. Even film stars and politicians used Jasmeen Kaur’s voiceover in their social media videos.

