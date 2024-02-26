Jasmin Bhasin showers boyfriend Aly Goni with expensive gifts on his 33rd birthday on fun trip to Phuket

Jasmin Bhasin, along with her boyfriend Aly Goni, traveled to Phuket to celebrate the latter’s 33rd birthday. The couple shared glimpses of their trip, keeping fans updated about their quality time together. Jasmin made her boyfriend’s birthday a bit more exciting by giving him an expensive gift.

What did Jasmin Bhasin gift Aly Goni?

Jasmin Bhasin was seen showering love on her boyfriend Aly on their trip to Phuket, where they celebrated his birthday. Aly shared a reel where he was seen shopping at a branded showroom. Later, the actress shared a reel where the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was seen carrying a Dior shopping bag on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Jasmin could barely contain her excitement and wrote, “Birthday boy is happy. In a video shared by Aly, they were in a showroom choosing backpacks for him on his birthday.

When Aly shared his experience in Phuket

The Dil To Happy Hai Ji actor turned 33 the previous day. Both Aly and Jasmin celebrated his birthday with unlimited fun, including a candlelight dinner by the beach and a luxurious backpack to make his birthday memorable. While Jasmin was busy choosing the backpack in the shop, Aly created a short life update video for the fans, sharing his Phuket experience. He said, “Bhai ye tan dekho tan. Red! Red Tan (Bro, look at this body, this tan. Red! Red Tan).”

Previously, she shared a birthday post for her beau Aly on her Instagram in a special way, including clips from their romantic candlelight dinner by the beach, captioning the reel, “Happy birthday my shining star @alygoni May this year bring you lots of happiness, success and good health. Your smile lights up my soul. I always pray for your happiness.” The Bigg Boss 14 couple looked adorable together in their respective attires. Currently, the couple is enjoying the best time of their lives in Phuket.

Who all wished Aly Goni on his birthday?

Apart from Aly’s family and girlfriend Jasmin, many other actors extended their heartwarming birthday wishes for Aly Goni. Purva Rana took to her Instagram post to wish Aly a very happy birthday, writing, “You are the rock ,who always has my back Wish u always Slay, coz we are Cray !!! Happy Birthday ROCKSTAR @alygoni #birthday #alygoni #starboy#.”

Arjit Taneja’s post was equally heartwarming, as he shared pictures with the birthday boy, writing, “Happyy birthday to my first friend in bombay and now fam! Always got each others back love you mere bhai wishing you all the happiness and success and may all your dreams come true (in life and In Thailand).”

