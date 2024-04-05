Pinkvilla is back with another exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We had earlier reported about actress Sayli Salunkhe being roped in for a new show for Sony TV. And now, we have heard that two other key actors have been locked to play the lead roles in the show.

Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande bag Sony TV's new show

Joining Sayli Salunkhe in the show will be Abhishek Nigam and Anushka Merchande. Abhishek is known for her stint in shows like Hero: Gayab Mode On and Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha among others while Anushka Merchande is known for her stints in projects like Bombay Begums, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki and Main Hoon Aparachida among others.

When contacted, Abhishek Nigam said, "I am in talks for the show. However, I am yet to receive a confirmation from the production house."

Anushka exclusively told Pinkvilla that she is doing the show. She said, "Yes, I am a part of the show. However, I can't divulge any other details about the same."

Take a look at Abhishek Nigam's beautiful picture with family:

More about Abhishek Nigam, Sayli Salunkhe, and Anusha Merchande's show

As per our highly placed sources, the show will be produced by Prateek Sharma's LSD Productions and it will revolve around a love triangle.

Sayli Salunkhe was last seen in the Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as Vandana Karmarkar. The show recently wrapped up and fans were quite upset with the show's closure. When contacted, Sayli confirmed being locked for the project.

LSD Films has many popular shows to its credit including Bahu Begam, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Ek Deewana Tha, Manmohini, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri among others. Currently, the production house has shows like Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti and Rabb Se Hai Dua on-air.

