Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Arjun Bijlani shares health update after undergoing surgery for appendicitis

Arjun Bijlani has recently been in the spotlight due to health issues, interrupting his presence on the popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. The actor, well-known among viewers, had to take a break from work due to his illness. He has updated his fans through social media, mentioning that he is currently recovering at home.

Health update: Arjun Bijlani’s recovery at home

Now, after his successful surgery, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle to update his fans and followers on his health. The actor wrote, “At home now! In my corner recovering!! #blessed.” After Arjun shared this post, fans were quick to react and wished him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Glad to see you back home. I hope you're feeling better now. Praying for a full, speedy recovery!” Another user commented, “I'm happy to see you back home. I hope you feel better soon, Arjun.”

Arjun expresses gratitude

Earlier, Arjun Bijlani penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude and shared with his followers that he was progressing on the path to recovery. He conveyed, “Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well, and I’m on the road to recovery. I feel better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon. Thank you to everyone for all the well wishes and prayers. I’m truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support. I can’t express how much it means to me to have such amazing people in my life. Your kind words and thoughts have helped me through this challenging time.”

The Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor was admitted to the hospital on March 8, experiencing intense pain in the lower right side of his stomach caused by appendicitis. The following day, he underwent successful surgery. Neha Swami, Bijlani's wife, shared the Naagin actor's health update on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the doctors at Hinduja Hospital for the smooth treatment and operation.

About Arjun Bijlani:

Before his current role as Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Arjun Bijlani acted as the host of the highly acclaimed reality show, India’s Got Talent, which serves as a platform for showcasing diverse talents across the nation. With a significant presence in the television industry, he has been featured in several popular programs, including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. Additionally, he collaborated with his wife Neha Swami on the show Smart Jodi and co-hosted Splitsvilla X4 alongside Sunny Leone.

