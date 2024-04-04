Sonarika Bhadoria, known for playing the role of Goddess Parvati in Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, married businessman Vikas Parashar on February 18th. They exchanged vows at the royal fort in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, imbuing their wedding ceremony with a magical ambiance. She has recently shared pictures from their reception on her social media handles.

Sonarika Bhadoria shares her wedding reception pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress finally shared pictures from the reception. In her caption, she expressed gratitude to the Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya. She wrote, “#superlatepost Heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended our reception. We were overwhelmed to have you all be a part of our celebration. A special mention and thanks to The Honorable Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya ji for bestowing blessings on us.”

In these pictures, Sonarika looked stunning in a golden embroidered lehenga paired with a square-neck blouse. Her net dupatta featured a heavy border, and she accessorized her outfit with a diamond necklace set.

Fan reactions

As soon as Sonarika posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section, expressing love for the adorable couple. Complimenting her dressing sense, one user wrote, “I do know she has this awesome dressing sense more beautiful than so-called Bollywood actresses.” Another user commented, “In the 5th pic, your Papa looks dapper than your brother and even hubby.”

More about Sonarika Bhadoria

The couple got engaged in May 2022 in the Maldives, followed by a roka ceremony in Goa. The reception took place in Faridabad, Haryana, Vikas's hometown. Sonarika and Vikas met at a gym and began their relationship from there. Sonarika appreciated that Vikas was not from the acting industry, stating that it had helped keep her grounded.

On the work front, Sonarika has appeared in several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films, including Saansein, Hindutva, Indrajith, Jadoogadu, and many more. She began her television journey in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera. However, it was her role as Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev that helped her gain popularity. Additionally, she has showcased her talent in series such as Prithvi Vallabh, Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

