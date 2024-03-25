Today, as the nation immerses itself in the vibrant hues of Holi, the festival of colors, the air is filled with joy, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness. Holi, celebrated with much fervor across India with the arrival of spring, holds a special significance in the hearts of every individual. For several television couples, including Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Sreejita De, among others, this year's Holi is even more special as they celebrate their first Holi together after tying the knot. From intimate getaways to parties, check out these couples who are all set to mark this colorful festival with love, laughter, and cherished moments.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Among the TV couples celebrating their first Holi post-marriage are Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, whose recent grand ceremony in Jaipur captured hearts. Known for their infectious energy, and their love for each other, the couple took to social media to share pictures and extend wishes to their fans. Dressed in beautiful ethnic attire for the occasion, the couple looked head over heels in love as they posed for the camera.

Uploading the pictures, Surbhi wrote, "Pehli Holi Mubarak KS." The pictures show them applying color on each other's cheeks. Surbhi is dressed in a blue suit and Karan wore a beige kurta set.

Check out Surbhi and Karan's picture here:

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, who exchanged vows in Vadodara, are adding an extra special touch to their Holi celebrations with their bond as a newly married couple. Instead of spending the day with colors, the two are busy enjoying each other's company in Chicago. Uploading pictures from their travels, the actress wrote in the caption, "A HOLI-day in Chicago!!

.

Who all were here at the navy pier today?!"

Advertisement

Seeing the pictures, their friend, Mansi Srivastava asked, "No coloured pics ??" To this, Shrenu replied, "Nahi, baby"

Check out Shrenu Parikhh's HOLIday pictures here:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar, known for their love for parties, are celebrating their first Holi together after their intimate wedding in Chembur. Their vibrant personalities and fondness for celebrations are sure to make their Holi festivities colorful, lively, and memorable. Just a few minutes back, the Bigg Boss OTT winner posted a video that showed Apuurva planting a long kiss on her cheeks.

Uploading the clip, she wrote, "Happy Holi from us." In the clips, the couple's cheeks are smeared with colors.

Check out Divya and Apurva's Holi wish here:

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii, who recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony, are also celebrating their first Holi together as a married couple. This festive occasion marks the beginning of their colorful journey together, filled with love, happiness, and shared moments of joy. The couple are yet to upload pictures of their celebrations on social media.

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar

Another couple who are marking their first Holi celebration post-marriage are Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar. They recently got married in Rajasthan... Their love for festive celebrations surely makes this Holi colorful, joyful, and memorable.

Just a few minutes back, Sonarika uploaded a series of pictures showcasing how they are celebrating the occasion. From putting colors on each other's faces to Sonarika putting color on her husband's feet, and the latter applying sindoor on her forehead, they surely followed all rituals of Holi. Fans of the actress flooded their comment section with compliments for the beautiful couple.

Yesterday, the actress also shared a clip in her Instagram story showing the celebration of Holika Dahan. She also wished her fans on the occasion.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape, who got married in Germany and are currently staying there made the most of the festival. As it is their first Holi after marriage, they couldn't give it a miss. Posting pictures of happy faces smeared with multiple colors while wearing a black long coat, a golden top underneath and boots, the Bigg Boss 16 fame surely had a blast with her husband.

Advertisement

She didn't forget to wish her fans as she wrote in the caption, "Happy Holi to everyone from us! Have a colourful Holi filled with love and joy!" Uploading a video of her in the backyard, she used the quintessential Holi song, Balam Pichkari.

Check out Sreejita's pictures here:

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia

Lastly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta who tied the knot in December with Saurabh Ghedia also shared pictures from Holi photoshoot and wrote, "Happy Holi sabko."

As these TV couples embark on this new journey together as married couples, their first Holi after marriage promises to be a celebration of love, togetherness, and cherished moments, marking the beginning of many more colorful festivals ahead.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a happy Holi!

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: Arjun Bijlani wishes fans as he celebrates with wife Neha Swami and Nia Sharma; WATCH