Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar are now married! The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress took the plunge and is all set for the new chapter of her life. The couple took the wedding vows in the beautiful and royal fort of Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Here's how Sonarika and Vikas exchanged varmala and embarked on a new journey of togetherness.

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar share wedding pictures

Sonarika Bhadoria and her husband Vikas Parashar are finally hitched to each other. The couple looked ethereal and complimented each other in their outfits. Their smile made their looks even more mesmerizing.

Have a look at Sonarika and Vikas Parashar's varmala ceremony:

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar's wedding festivities

Sonarika and Vikas's wedding festivities began around four days back. The families got together for the celebration of love as the duo decided to take the plunge. The Prithvi Vallabh actress's mehendi had a connection to her popular show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev as it had Parvati and Mahadev's depiction.

Sonarika wore her mother's wedding lehnga for her mehndi ritual. She looked beautiful in the green velvet top teamed with red lehnga and a matching dupatta. Vikas complimented Sonarika's outfit with his green color Kurta- Pajama set. They seemed too much in love in the pictures that they posted.

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar's roka in 2022

On Dec 3rd December 2022, Sonarika announced being rokafied with beau Vikas Parashar. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "3-12-2022 My whole heart for my whole life. Got myself the gift of a lifetime! eternally grateful for this blessing. Happy Happy Roka Love @vikas__parashar."

As per reports, Sonarika met Vikas at the gym, and they dated each other for seven years before they decided to tie the knot.

Pinkvilla wishes the newlyweds Sonarika and Vikas the heartiest congratulations!

