Sonarika Bhadoria shot to stardom for her portrayal of Parvati in the beloved mythological show Devon Ka Dev Mahadev. The actress is all set to take the plunge and get married to her boyfriend, Vikas Parashar. Starting off her wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki, she is filled with excitement as she eagerly awaits her big day with her partner.

The actress recently shared a few snaps from her mehndi ceremony with her social media family. So, let us have a look at the beautiful pictures!

Sonarika Bhadoria looks regal in a royal outfit

The soon-to-be-married actress will tie the knot on 18th February 2024. The pre-wedding rituals have started, and Sonarika Bhadoria just shared sweet pictures giving a glimpse of her mehndi ceremony. She is wearing a green velvet top adorned with intricate golden zari works. The threadwork is unique in itself.

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress paired the green velvet top with a red skirt. Exuding regal vibes, Sonarika opted for a matching red dupatta. The embellished chunri boasts classy and elegant wedding fineries. The intricated threadwork and golden border define her aura. Sonarika Bhadoria completed her look with traditional jewelry. Her lavish makeup is something that every millennial bride looks for.

Speaking of the groom, Vikas Parashar is wearing a henna-colored kurta and pajama set. His kurta has golden zari works, giving an embellished look. The groom pairs it with a jacket featuring the art of weaving threads. The designs are so exquisite that we are in awe.

The other snaps in the series show Sonarika's mehndi design. It has Lord Shiva and Parvati, created beautifully.

Have a look at Sonarika Bhadoria's mehndi pictures:

Sonarika Bhadoria's wedding

The actress, who is all excited about her marriage, is currently in Ranthambore enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. Sonarika and Vikas' wedding will be a five-day-long ceremony including a Mayra ritual, followed by haldi and a cocktail-cum-sangeet ceremony. Undoubtedly, it is going to be a grand affair at a picturesque location.

On the work front, she made her television debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera. Her popularity skyrocketed after she signed the dotted lines to play Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also appeared in shows like Prithvi Vallabh and Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

