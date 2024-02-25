PICS: Ishqbaaaz fame Neha Laxmi Iyer’s haldi ceremony shines bright; Surbhi Chandna joins ahead of her own wedding

After the well-hyped weddings of Sonarika Bhadoria and Divya Agarwal, it's now time for another actress to tie the knot. Nehalaxmi Iyer, known for her role in Ishqbaaaz, is set to get married on February 26th, 2024. The actress's wedding celebrations began several days ago with a lively sangeet ceremony, followed by intimate mehndi festivities, and now, a heartwarming haldi ceremony adds to the joyous festivities. Co-actors and best friends Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Surbhi Chandna attended the wedding festivities and shared glimpses from the memorable night.

Shrenu Parekh shares glimpses from Nehalaxmi Iyer’s haldi ceremony

Shrenu Parikh took to social media and shared pictures from Nehalaxmi’s haldi ceremony. She captioned, “Can’t describe in words! The feelings were flowing in the form of tears of joy!!! I was re-living my wedding… @nehalaxmi is living it! And @officialsurbhic was imagining how it will be in just a few days! Kya aap bhi emotional ho gaye?”

In the haldi ceremony, the actress wore an adorable pink floral outfit and paired it with shell jewelry. Earlier, Nehalaxmi Iyer shared glimpses of her beautiful outfit for the mehendi ceremony. She wore a sleeveless green dress with mirror-work and a light beige bottom adorned with bandhani prints. Completing her look, she paired it with a green sheer dupatta.

Best friends and co-actresses of Ishqbaaz, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and the recently-married Shrenu Parikh, who are best friends and co-stars from Ishqbaaaz, joined in Neha Laxmi Iyer's haldi celebrations. The trio, acting as bridesmaids, took on the responsibility of ensuring the soon-to-be bride felt at ease.

Surbhi Chandna also attended the Haldi ceremony, even though she is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 1, 2024.

About Neha Laxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshi:

Challenging traditional norms where the man typically proposes, Neha surprised everyone by proposing to Rudraysh on bended knee just days before their wedding celebrations commenced. Sharing the moment on her social media, the actress from Qubool Hai posted a glimpse of the proposal against the backdrop of a sunset. Neha and Rudraysh first crossed paths in a Zumba class, and their connection deepened into love. Following a brief period of dating, the couple made the decision to commit to each other.

