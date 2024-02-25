Dipika Kakar opens up on about Shoaib's resilience in acting; urges fans to vote for him

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the beloved TV couple, tied the knot on February 22, 2018. Five years into their marital journey, the couple became parents in 2023 with the birth of their son, Ruhaan. With the grand finale approaching in just a week, Dipika Kakar took to social media where she requested her fans to vote. Amidst her emotional plea, Dipika reminisced about a challenging period when Shoaib struggled with confidence as an actor, revealing a vulnerable side to their journey.

Dipika shares a glimpse of Shoaib’s challenges

The Sasural Simar Ka actress gave a small recap of her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim’s journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 in her vlog. She shared that Shoaib faced a tough time where he lost confidence as an actor. She said, “There has been times jab ek tarike se apna poora confidence khatam ho gaya tha, lekin phir bhi he just kept himself going. Kahi na kahi mujhe lagta hai ki jo vo deserve karte hai, vo credit unhe nahi mil paya. (There have been times when his confidence was completely shattered in one way, but still he just kept himself going. I feel that somewhere they haven't received the credit they deserve).”

Dipika mentioned that fortunately, Shoaib found a special place in fans' hearts after starting his vlog channel. In the concluding moments of the video, she expressed that it has been her dream, along with Shoaib, to see him participate and win in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Dipika revealed her desire for Shoaib to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, as she herself couldn't secure a win during her participation in the eighth season of the same show.

About on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 premiered on November 11, 2023, and is slowly edging towards its grand finale. The five contestants to compete against each other in the semi-final are - Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha. The judges of the dance reality show are Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

About on Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s love life:

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar fell in love while working on Sasural Simar Ka. They got married in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. After their first trimester, they happily shared the news of Dipika's pregnancy in January. On June 21, 2023, Shoaib and Dipika became parents, welcoming their son, Ruhaan.