PICS: Nikki Tamboli raises hotness quotient in black bodysuit, thigh-high boots

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 14, often treats her fans with her sizzling pictures. She has established herself as a fashionista with her bold outfit choices. Recently, the actress set social media on fire with her hot photo dump from a recent shoot. She is seen revealing her perfectly shaped figure in a revealing black bodysuit, leaving everyone impressed with her bold and styling fashion choice.

Nikki Tamboli sets the temperature soaring with latest photoshoot

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nikki Tamboli created a stir as she dropped a series of photos rocking a sexy black monokini. She amped up her overall look with a pair of boots. The frames feature Nikki striking various sultry poses for the camera. Alongside the images, the actress penned, “I don’t need a spotlight, My aura radiates self-belief.”

As soon as Nikki shared the bunch of pictures, her fans began complimenting her mesmerizing look. A user wrote, “Fitness queen motivational babe. Another said, “You look beautiful even when you don’t try.” A third one stated, “Raising the standards.”

Have a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post

A few days back, Nikki Tamboli set the internet ablaze with another sensual photoshoot alongside a provocative caption that read, “Did I just come in your dreams like this ?! Oops sorry not sorry.” In the portraits, the gorgeousness turned heads in a black bikini which featured a full-sleeve black crop top with matching bottoms highlighting her curves perfectly. The 27-year-old added a touch of glamor with long black boots. She opted for a natural hairdo leaving all her tresses down. As for the makeup, she chose a bold magenta lip color and minimal eye makeup.

Nikki Tamboli's professional endeavors

Nikki Tamboli started off with modeling. She catapulted to fame after appearing on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress played well and ended up as the second runner-up on the show. Following this, she showed her adventurous side in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nikki has also made a mark in the Telugu and Tamil film industries with a string of hit films. She was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021.