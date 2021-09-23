EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli says she was informed about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participation at BB 14 finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s (KKK 11) finale was shot earlier this week, and the final six contestants of the show include - , Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, one of KKK 11 contestants, Nikki Tamboli, opened up on the fun times the contestants had while shooting for the adventure-based reality show in Cape Town, South Africa. She spoke about this connected room in their hotel where all the contestants spent their time together.

“Arjun Bijlani lived in one room, the other one had Aastha (Gill) and there was a door in between. So from breakfast till the time we went to bed, we would all be together. By the end of the day we used to be so tired, but wanted to chill too. So we would chill there, play good music, which really helped us to rejuvenate. It's a memory for the lifetime. I had not imagined that after my brother’s demise, my life would be easier but my friends made me, and my journey very easy in Cape Town,” informs Nikki.

She adds that the ones who have reached the top 6 have worked very hard. “Just yesterday Sir (host Rohit Shetty) was saying that sometimes the weak contestants, or the lucky ones make it to the top 2. But this time the ones who have reached top 2 or top 3, they have worked harder than all of us, so they are all deserving contestants,” states Nikki.

She was a part of Bigg Boss 14 too. Was Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 her natural choice after Bigg Boss? “Yes, to be honest I was told on the (Bigg Boss 14 Finale) stage only that you are doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was like ok, am I?,” says Nikki.

