EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikki Tamboli reveals the REASON why she got rejected at Splitsvilla auditions

Nikki Tamboli has been ruling the internet since her entry, into the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The actress was later seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her vivacious personality and her gorgeous looks. The actress recently opened up about facing rejections in her life and career in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. She also revealed that she had auditioned for the popular show, Splitsvilla.

On being asked about facing rejections in her acting career, Nikki Tamboli shared that she was rejected at the auditions of the entertainment reality show Splitsvilla. She shared, “At the audition for Spiltsvilla I was given a script in which I had to give a monologue on the situation where someone has spit on your foot.”

She added, “The people who take auditions for the show are not the ones who run Splitsvilla. They are some casting guys, some random guys who are made to sit and take your audition for timepass.”

On being asked if the reality show is scripted, Nikki Tamboli shared, “No, they are not scripted because I also did Bigg Boss and if it was scripted, I would not have received so much love as I was not Colors channel's face. That shows it was not scripted.”

Nikki Tamboli was last seen in the entertainment show The Khatra Khatra Show, in which she was seen performing fun tasks along with other contestants. Nikki Tamboli has also appeared in some music videos like Dil Kisi Se, Behri Duniya, and others.

You can view the complete video here-

Also read-PHOTOS: Nikki Tamboli looks uber cool in athleisure as she steps out in the city