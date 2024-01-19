Bigg Boss 14 VS Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you think these contestants share similar personality; 'Yes' or 'No?'

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and celebrated reality shows among Indian audiences. Despite being a controversial subject of discussion, it manages to top the TRP charts. The makers aim to underline the real personality of its participants. While many contestants earn fame owing to their participation, several end up ruining their images.

Nevertheless, when talking about Bigg Boss, the controversial reality television has spawned over 17 seasons. Besides this, the show also introduced the OTT version. This time, Pinkvilla has something exciting for its viewers. If you are an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and never miss any opportunity to shower love on the show, here you go.

Here, we have listed some contestants from Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 16. Let us know whether they share similar personalities based on their stint in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 14 VS Bigg Boss 16 POLL

About Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 16

Season 14: The season had Rubina Dilaik as the winner, with Rahul Vaidya emerging as the first runner-up. Many notable personalities from the industry, including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, and Pavitra Punia, participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Advertisement

Season 16: MC Stan lifted the trophy being the winner, and Shiv Thakare stood as the first runner-up. Referred to as one of the most successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss, it had Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, and many others as contestants.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'characterless' amidst major fight