WATCH: How Karan Kundrra is spending his days without his sweetheart Tejasswi Prakash who is back at work

Actor Karan Kundra today shared a video on his Instagram where he expresses how he feels as Tejasswi Prakash is out on her work. The emptiness that the actor is feeling shows how much he misses his girlfriend. Karan Kundrra, who is best known for his debut role as Arjun Punj in the daily soap opera Kitani Mohabbat Hai, is currently in a long-term relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The two have been dating since their stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15.

How Karan passes time without Tejasswi

Today, Karan Kundrra posted a video from his living room, focusing on Tejasswi Prakash's side of the room where a doll is placed on the cabinet. He remarks, “Ek to ye mera peecha nahi chodhti rahi, dekhna zara, ye dekhna (She just won't leave me alone, take a look at this.)” He then points to a male doll on his side, saying, “Idhar main hun aise (And this side it’s me).”

The dolls on each side of the bed symbolize the couple, marking their respective sides.

Karan Kundrra is missing Tejasswi Prakash

The video, both touching and humorous, showcases how much Karan misses Tejasswi, who is currently on a trip to Greece. Accompanying the video, he captions,“Doll ke sahare kat rai zindagi (Living life with the support of a doll),” revealing his deep affection for his girlfriend.

Their romance began on Bigg Boss 15, captivating viewers with their undeniable chemistry. Despite the challenges faced on the show, Tejasswi and Karan emerged as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring couples. They continue to share glimpses of their love life, enchanting fans with their genuine connection and becoming a social media sensation eagerly followed by fans.

Karan Kundrra’s career journey

Karan Kundrra’s acting career took off with Kitani Mohabbat Hai, establishing him as a television favorite. He then appeared in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Aahat, and transitioned to non-fiction with shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Roadies, and Bigg Boss 15. He made his film debut in Mubarakan and 1921, leaving a mark on television and OTT platforms with Dil Hi Toh Hai and It Happened in Calcutta. As a host, he's led shows like LockUpp, Temptation Island India, MTV Love School, and Dance Deewane Juniors 1. In his upcoming film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, he stars as Gurdeep Dagar aka Guggu alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda.

