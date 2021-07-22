Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli says it'd be interesting to see Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani in next season

Nikki Tamboli was a part of Bigg Boss 14, in which some contestants from the previous seasons of the reality show too had participated. Now the show is gearing up for it’s 15 season, and when asked Nikki if she would go inside the house again if she is offered Bigg Boss 15, here’s what she said. “Yes of course, why not? Maybe not as a contestant but as a senior this time. I would always love to be a part of Bigg Boss, as I’ve hailed from that show and received immense support and love. I will forever be grateful to Bigg Boss, Salman (Khan) sir, Endemol and Colors for it,” says Nikki.

The show usually comes up with interesting themes every year. When asked Nikki what new she would like to see in Bigg Boss 15, she says, “I would love to see a beauty salon in the house this year, where the contestants can deck up everyday and go out and about. That would actually be fun.” Last month, Tamboli returned from Cape Town where she was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11). Is there anyone from KKK 11 that she would like to see participate in Bigg Boss 15?

“I think Varun Sood and would be interesting to watch in BB15. They make good players especially when it comes to tasks and strategies. They are good at not only protecting themselves but also their loved ones and have the potential and all the qualities to win the show,” informs Nikki.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiered last week and besides Nikki, Arjun and Varun, it also features Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shweta Tiwari, among a few others.

Also Read | Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama & Vanraj distribute pamphlets on the street; Rakhi sees them