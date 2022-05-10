EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nikki Tamboli recalls being ill treated by a director once: I’ve even cried after coming home

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Nikki Tamboli opened up about being ill treated by a filmmaker once. “I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the na, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, ‘kahan se aayi hai yaar yeh’,” recalls the actress.

When prodded further on why the director was doing that, Nikki responds, “I don’t know. Just because I couldn’t speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience. I would tell you, I have even cried after coming home, and my mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was so tortured by that director, that I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika.”

Meanwhile, Nikki says that she is working hard, and wants to become a top actress. “I am doing everything that is possible. I am getting trained, I am not wasting my time. If you want to achieve something, you will do it no matter what. If there is a will, there is a way. Tum usko avoid nai kar sakte. You know because I know what’s my plus point. Everyone knows their plus and minus points. So I am keeping my plus points on the side, and working on my minus points. Because I know when this minus becomes plus, it will make an impact, and I am happy that I am aware about that,” shares Nikki.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

