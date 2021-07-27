EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and finding friends on the show

Nikki Tamboli may have been eliminated from Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, however the actress says it was surreal for her to be a part of the reality show. “It’s one of the hit shows of the country. Frankly, it was scary but overwhelming as well, as I received so much love and support from my fans,” says Nikki, further talking about her most challenging task on the show.

“The task in which I had to go underwater, and there were fish down there. I have major water phobia, and going underwater to that depth was nerve-wracking. I did try my best, and also Rohit sir was there throughout mentoring and supporting me. But when you are out there in that cold, with water that deep, and with reptiles down there - it’s really tough,” informs Nikki, who has found a friend in , Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.

“Every evening we used to have a get-together, where we used to gossip and discuss things. I had such a blast with them,” she adds. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s journey must have been difficult for Nikki, as she was also dealing with her brother’s loss. Talking about the same, Nikki says, “It was tough and I had emotional breakdowns so many times. I remember during nights I used to call home to speak to my parents, and all they used to do was motivate me and push me to achieve it all. However, only the person who loses someone they love the most, knows the hit of that loss. But I must say that everyone on the show was quite supportive and motivating towards me,” Nikki signs off.

