PICS: Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma share blissful moments from their wedding closing ceremony; pen heartfelt note

Over a week has passed since TV actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma, yet she persists in sharing glimpses from her wedding festivities on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to post pictures from the closing event, capturing cherished moments with close friends and family.

A heartfelt note from Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi penned a heartfelt note about the closing ceremony that read, “This closing event of our wedding celebration will always be very close to our hearts. We had our first dance together as Husband & Wife. Both our dads raised a toast for us and said such wonderful things. We also had Karan’s besties roast the hell out of him and made me question my decision of marrying this fool. And then I had my gang put their best performance forward as they had prepared a special skit for us which had the entire hall echoing with cheers & laughs. Cheering them so hard that I haven’t regained my voice back and sound like such a different person.”

In the pictures, Surbhi Chandna is seen happily posing with her partner, surrounded by friends and family. She wore a beautiful gown embellished with stunning sequence work accessorized with exquisite golden earrings.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma’s love story

Surbhi and Karan are said to have crossed paths while living in the same building. What began as a friendship blossomed into a deep romantic connection, eventually leading them to commit to each other. It wasn't until some time later that the couple gathered the courage to share their relationship with their parents. Now, after thirteen years of companionship, the lovebirds have taken the plunge, officially becoming husband and wife.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma exchanged vows on March 2, 2024, at the enchanting Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Their celebrations extended over three joyous days, marked by traditional ceremonies and rituals including mehendi, sufi night, haldi, and choora. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Surbhi garnered widespread praise for her recent web series Rakshak - India's Braves (Chapter 2), where she shared the screen with the talented actor Barun Sobti in a leading role.

