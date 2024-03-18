PICS: Divyanka Tripathi, hubby Vivek Dahiya set couple goals as she shares candid moments with witty caption

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya consistently entertain their audience with engaging reels and social media updates. The couple openly share glimpses into their personal lives without hesitation. A few hours ago, Divyanka shared a picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya with a witty caption.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya: A peek into their personal life

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a picture with her husband Vivek and wrote in the caption, “Looking at these pics - don't know why I am incapacitated to think of any songs better than the Atariyaa kind!” Divyanka was seen sitting on a cot in this adorable picture. Just after she posted it, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, “It's great to be with a partner who brings out your best, lovely, and lively side in every situation, hence you chose this song. I feel so happy to see you guys like this, stay blessed! keep enjoying the love and life.” Another user commented, “The song you've chosen perfectly complements the vibe captured in these pictures.”

The real-life chemistry: Vivek and Divyanka

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors share wonderful chemistry in real life. Vivek and Divyanka exchanged vows in Bhopal in 2016. Recently, they celebrated Valentine’s Day by joyfully riding their bikes through the streets of Mumbai, a dream they had cherished for a special occasion. Both Divyanka and Vivek share a common passion for bike riding. Engaging in this hobby not only strengthens their bond but also allows them to enjoy quality time together. Vivek affectionately refers to Divyanka as his favorite 'co-captain,' and they are genuinely relishing every moment of their lives.

Divyanka Tripathi's professional life:

Divyanka Tripathi gained widespread praise for playing the role of Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel, and as the lead in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, solidifying her status as a household name in Indian television. Beyond her fictional roles, she showcased her versatility in reality TV, clinching victory in Nach Baliye 8 and securing a runner-up position in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a daring stunt-based competition. Currently, she is gearing up for her role in the upcoming web series Adrishyam, co-starring Eijaz Khan, promising audiences an enthralling journey into the world of undercover agents.

