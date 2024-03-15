PICS: The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda and his family meet Ed Sheeran; actor says, 'A day well spent'

Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, also known as Kiku Sharda, gained fame for his perfect sense of humor in the comedy-drama FIR, playing the role of Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule. At the moment, Kiku is part of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he has portrayed different characters for the last nine years. Lately, Mumbai was abuzz with excitement as international celebrity Ed Sheeran visited the city, giving Kiku Sharda and his family the opportunity to meet him briefly.

Kiku Sharda’s pictures with Ed Sheeran

Recently, comedian Kiku Sharda shared several pictures of himself and his family with global star Ed Sheeran, who came to India for his concert on March 16 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. Kiku was fortunate enough to capture moments with his camera. He shared the pictures with the caption, “A day well spent with @teddysphotos. Thanks for being so gracious.” The 49-year-old comedian appreciated the global star for his modest behavior toward his family and for letting them take pictures with him.

Kapil Sharma hosted a party for Ed Sheeran

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a heartwarming party for Ed Sheeran, where many stars were seen partying with the singer. The international artist is also rumored to be making an appearance in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, but nothing is confirmed yet. Apart from Kiku Sharda, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and the host of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma himself, were seen partying with the global star.

Advertisement

The pop music sensation, Ed Sheeran, is back in India for the third time this year for his Mathematics Tour, which began on April 23, 2022, and will end this year on September 8. This tour comprises a total of 116 concerts taking place across the world, including one on March 16 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. The excitement for his concert is so infectious that the entertainment industry, along with his fans from all across India, are eagerly awaiting it.

Kiku Sharda’s journey so far

Kiku Sharda began his acting career in 2003 with Darna Mana Hai. Later that same year, he appeared in the TV show Hatim, playing the role of Hobo. Kiku has appeared in various shows, such as The Great Indian Comedy Show, Vicky and Vetaal, Comedy Circus, F.I.R., and The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian is all set for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, where Sunil Grover is making a solid comeback.

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann PROMO: Sahiba lives with her son and husband; will Angad and she reunite after 6 years?