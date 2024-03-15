Teri Meri Doriyaann, starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar, has become the audience's favorite show ever since it premiered. It has gained a dedicated fanbase who eagerly awaits the twists and turns in the show. Now, to entertain the fans, Teri Meri Doriyaann makers are all set to introduce a six year leap in the show.

Teri Meri Doriyaann takes six-year leap:

A few hours back, Star Plus shared a promo of Teri Meri Doriyaann on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see Sahiba playing with her son. Her son then rushes towards the door to meet his father and his father (Yogendra Vikram Singh) enters and praises him. After their son runs outside their house, he bumps into Angad. Sahiba, her husband, and her son are shocked to see Angad. Meanwhile, Angad is also shocked to see them.

Watch Teri Meri Doriyaann's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "6 saal baad Sahiba ne ki hai apni nayi duniya ki shuruaat. Lekin kya Sahiba ki zindagi mein aayega toofaan, jab achanak se hogi Sahiba aur Angad ki mulaqaat? Dekhiye, #TeriMeriDoriyaann, Somvaar se Ravivaar, shaam 7 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Advertisement

Current storyline of Teri Meri Doriyaann:

In the latest episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, it was seen that Sahiba successfully saved Angad from Seerat. While the cops chase Seerat, her car crashes and gets blasted. After getting hospitalized, Sahiba discovers that she is pregnant. She rushes to Angad to share this good news. Sahiba and Angad confess their love for each other. In the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Sahiba will be seen sharing the good news with Angad. After six year leap, Yogendra Vikram Singh will be seen playing the role of Sahiba's husband.

About Teri Meri Doriyaann:

Teri Meri Doriyaann stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Prachi Hada, and more pivotal roles. The storyline revolves around the complex relationships of six main characters: Angad Brar-Sahiba Monga, Garry Brar-Seerat Monga, and Veer Brar-Keerat Monga. The show premiered on January 4, 2023, and is an official adaptation of the Bengali show Gaatchora.

ALSO READ: Meet Teri Meri Doriyaann Cast: Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma and more