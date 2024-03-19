Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was successfully hosted at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on 18th March. With A-list actors and prestigious personalities from other walks of life gracing the extravaganza gala, the star-studded event acknowledged exceptional talents across different mediums. To amp up the excitement, the award ceremony witnessed the presence of stars like Mrunal Thakur, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vikrant Massey, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohsin Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, and others.

With its stunning ceremony, Pinkvilla ensured that you 'Look No Further.' Celebrating cinematic excellence and honoring fashionable style statements, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards left no stone unturned to celebrate the brilliance in cinema, style, craft, and much more. Last night, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta emerged as the winners in the Most Stylish TV Couple category.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta win the Most Stylish TV Couple

On the prestigious and memorable night of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, one of the most lovable duos of the television fraternity, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, were honored with the Most Stylish TV Couple Award. It was presented to them by Amar Upadhyay. Needless to say, Priyanka and Ankit's fashion choices set a new trend across social media. Besides their stylish and coordinated wardrobe choices, the duo never fails to reflect major couple goals.

Advertisement

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

The actors worked together in the show Udaariyaan and rose to prominence. Their popularity skyrocketed after they participated in Bigg Boss 16. Since then, Ankit and Priyanka have been together, serving couple goals for all the romantic duos out there.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Jasmin Bhasin looks dazzling as she arrives in hot black dress