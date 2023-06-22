Kathaa Ankahee EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Khan REVEALS why he took a 2-year sabbatical after Ishq Subhan Allah

Adnan Khan is one of the most talented actors in the television industry and is currently seen in the television show, Kathaa Ankahee. The 34-year-old quit his job in Dubai to enter the world of showbiz and fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. To know more about the actor, Pinkvilla did an exclusive interview with Adnan, where he spoke about the struggles he faced in the initial days of his career, taking a sabbatical, love life, and more. Read on:

On his initial days in this industry. Was it a smooth journey or a turbulent one?

I wouldn't use the word turbulent but it was a very educational phase for me because, in the process, I figured out where I was going wrong, and why I wasn't getting selected despite giving so many auditions at the start of my career. I wasn't able to crack any of them. It was a very slow process, and that extended my struggle period. If you sit down and look at maybe other people's initial days, the time from when they start to when they get a break is not that much but for me it was a long period before I started getting good work. I figured out that, it was something I was doing wrong. It has very little to do with my looks. I feel your looks just get you through the door but your talent that has to come through. I realized that so I wouldn't use the word turbulent. I would just say that it was an educational phase for me.

About leaving his job in Dubai to become an actor in Mumbai

I am not going to go into the details of the struggles. Everyone has their own. I think the biggest struggle I was facing was self-doubt. It hit me the hardest and I questioned myself, 'Was leaving Dubai and coming here the right choice? Am I even cut out for this? Will I ever be? Would I set out to be? all these things. I think the mental struggle hit me the hardest.

On taking a 2-year sabbatical after a successful show, Ishq Subhan Allah

That was a voluntary sabbatical. I wanted to work on some of my other hobbies which are proof writing and something new. I wanted to experiment with filmmaking as well I wanted to direct my own work. But again, I don't want to make it sound like these are things I did intentionally. I have always had the gift of coming up with ideas and stories. It's slightly different than what you get to see. I like thinking differently, so my ideas will be different, and I said to myself, 'Let me mess around with these ideas that I have been gifted with.' I hit it out of the park with my short film idea, my feature film idea any of that. But it was more like 'Ok, I have got this real deep down sea. The deep-rooted emotions were that I have got these visions these ideas these pictures in my head that I need to bring out to the world. And yeah, I just messed with it for two years.

About his dating life

No, I am not dating anybody. I cannot stand somebody's personality when they are arrogant or rude or unkind or materialistic. I like real souls. I like souls that are very real, accept their own flaws, their own good points, and have a certain bit of understanding. I like those souls. I cannot stand unkind people or rude people or extremely arrogant people. So, these are the qualities that I look for or don't look for in a partner.

