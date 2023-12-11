EXCLUSIVE: Kathaa Ankahee's Adnan Khan to play lead role in Balaji's next based on Ashoka

Pinkvilla is dedicated to delivering exclusive yet genuine and authentic updates from the entertainment world. We've got exclusive information about TV actress Czarina Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming TV show. Read on to learn more details about the same.

Adnan Khan to play the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's new show

As per our highly placed sources, Ektaa Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms, is coming up with an exciting new show for a leading GEC channel. The show is said to be based on the story of historic legend Ashoka. Sources have exclusively informed us that the makers were on the lookout for an apt actor to portray the lead character.

And their search has ended now, as they've found their titular hero of the show. A little birdie has informed us that Kathaa Ankahee and Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan have been roped in to play the lead roles in the TV show.

Equipped with this knowledge, we reached out to Adnan, who stated, "I can't comment on it right now."

Take a look at Adnan Khan's recent Instagram post bidding goodbye to Kathaa Ankahee

Before this, a show was made on the life and story of Ashoka named Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, wherein actor Siddharth Nigam played the young Ashoka, followed by the talented actor Mohit Raina playing the grown-up version of Ashoka. Navya actress Somya Seth played Ashoka's onscreen love interest.

More about Adnan Khan

Adnan Khan started his journey in the entertainment world with Ishq Subhan Allah. He received immense love for his character in the show. After a short break, the actor was seen playing the lead role in Kathaa Ankahee. The show has recently wrapped up. Adnan is known for his impeccable acting chops and has also won awards for his performances in his projects.

Advertisement

Balaji Telefilms' upcoming project

Pinkvilla also broke the news about Balaji's upcoming show, wherein actors Bharat Ahlawat and Swati Sharma from Yeh Hai Chahatein will be seen playing lead roles.

Apart from these, the production house has many successfully running TV shows across channels, like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Barsaatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee' trends on social media amid off-air news; Adnan Khan 'overwhelmed'