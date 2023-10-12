EXCLUSIVE Katha Ankahee post leap: Manish Raisinghan CONFIRMS bagging the show, to play doctor

Katha Ankahee is all set for a major change in the storyline. As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, our sources have informed us that the makers have exhausted the story of the show from its original source which was a Turkish drama titled 1001 Nights and now the story will take a new twist in mind the Indian audiences. In the previous episodes, Viaan accidentally pulls the trigger of a gun that kills Kailesh. Furthermore, as reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, the show will head for a time-lapse post in which Viaan will be behind bars while he will also separate from Katha and Aarav. In the midst of a new twist, the show will witness a new entry in Kathaa's life. As per reports, Manish Raisinghan has been roped in as the third wheel between Katha and Viaan's love story. Pinkvilla got in touch with Manish and asked him about his character in the show.

Manish Raisinghan reveals playing a doctor in Katha Ankahee

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Manish Raisinghan confirmed signing Katha Ankahee, while he is yet to start shooting for the project, he quipped, "Well, all I can say is, it's time to play doctor-doctor (laughs). I will be playing a doctor in the show who helps Kathaa and Aarav come out of a situation." Manish had joined Nima Denzongpa midway in a third-wheel character, we asked the talented actor about his take on entering shows mid-way and trolls pertaining to entering as a third-wheel in a well-established love story. The Sasural Simar Ka actor said, "Well, I am used to that and personally, I don't see any problems with the same. As far as trolls are concerned, I don't have the time to read and react to all such comments. While I haven't watched the show earlier, I've heard a lot of good things about the show, and the actors are doing a phenomenal job."

Take a look at a glimpse of Kathaa Ankahee shared by Aditi Dev Sharma

Kathaa Ankahee's recent track

Katha Ankahee's recent track had Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma )and Viaan's (Adnan Khan) marriage being ruined as a dark truth related to them getting exposed in front of the family. Kathaa's son Aarav learns about Viaan and Kathaa's secret and is unable to deal with the same.

