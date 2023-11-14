EXCLUSIVE: 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee' trends on social media amid off-air news; Adnan Khan 'overwhelmed'

The news of Kathaa Ankahee going off-air left the fans disappointed. There was a similar buzz a few months ago and the actors of the show had come out in the open and rubbished the rumors. However, now, the actors from the show have been staying mum on the topic.

The ardent fans of the show took to Twitter (now X) and expressed their disappointment on the news by carrying forward a trend 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee'. Now, in a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Adnan Khan who plays Viaan in the show reacted to the trend by fans.

Adnan Khan expresses gratitude to fans

Adnan Khan said, "Well, it was very overwhelming to see the response of fans and them trending 'Extend Kathaa Ankahee'. It only goes to prove the love of the fans for the show and it also instills the belief that we're successfully able to connect with the audiences. I feel a lot of gratitude for all the love that the fans have showered on the show."

More about Kathaa Ankahee

Kathaa Ankahee is an adaption of a Turkish-based show '1001 Nights'. The show features Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma in lead roles. The show also witnessed a new entry of actor Manish Raisinghani in the show. The show also stars seasonal actors like Gireesh Sahdev, Anjali Mukhi, Jyoti Gauba, and Kavya Rana.

Leap in Kathaa Ankahee

Pinkvilla was the first one to report about a leap in the show. The lead actress Aditi Dev Sharma had confirmed a 'time lapse'. Post a leap of eight months, the show had Viaan being arrested while Kathaa moved on with a Doctor (Manish Raisinghan) who helped her in a difficult situation regarding her son.

Talking to ETimes about eight months leap in Kathaa Ankahee, Adnan had said, "The story of Katha Ankahee has been deeply rooted to the realistic outlook and that has been kept intact since the beginning. The majority of the audience love the show because our major purpose has been to keep ourselves devoid of the superficial undertone."

