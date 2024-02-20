The actor from Anupamaa, known for portraying the character of restaurant owner Yashpal, sadly passed away due to a heart attack. At 59 years old, he had an incredible career and impressed his colleagues with his deep understanding of cinema. Pinkvilla reached out to actress Preetika Rao, who had the opportunity to work closely with Singh on the hit TV show Beinteha where he played Rao's father.

In an exclusive chat, Preetika opened up about her feelings regarding the loss of her co-actor. She reminisced about her time with Rituraj from their Beintehaa days and more.

Preetika Rao on Rituraj Singh's demise

The Love Ka Hai Intezar actress said, "I'm really saddened by the untimely passing away of Rituraj ji. He not only played the role of my father Ghulam Ali in Beintehaa so effortlessly but was also my sister Amrita Rao's co-star in her Television debut Meri Awaz Hi Pehchan Hai."

She added, "I remember visiting my sister's set after Beintehaa ended, and having lunch with him in his vanity van and getting nostalgic about the times we spent on the Beintehaa set at Cherish studio where all us actors had lunch together in a common vanity van."

Have a look at Preetika Rao's post on Instagram about the show Beintehaa-

Advertisement

Was Preetika Rao in touch with Rituraj Singh after Beintehaa went off-air?

Preetika Rao said, "Rituraj ji was also my neighbor and I often bumped into him at a salon down the lane. He was EVER YOUNG!"

Preetika Rao shares memories with Rituraj Singh

The actress said, "I first met him with my mom in Bhopal for the Promo shoot of Beintehaa where we would have long conversations at the breakfast table at the hotel...about his theater days with Barry John and as a contemporary of Shah Rukh Khan."

She added, "And later, on the Beintehaa sets in Mumbai, he always impressed everyone with his brilliant performances as an actor and his sense of humor that we all will miss him for! It is indeed a sad day for his Beintehaa Family!"

The Pinkvilla team extends its deepest condolences to Rituraj Singh's family and friends.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Vaquar Shaikh on Rituraj Singh's demise: 'Everyone on the set is shocked and disheartened'