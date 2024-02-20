Trigger warning: The article contains the mention of death

The nation woke up to the unfortunate news about Anupamaa actor Rituraj K Singh fondly known as Rithu passing away due to a cardiac arrest. The actor was 59 years old and was a part of many popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Beintehaa among others. He was also a part of the popular movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

Pinkvilla contacted actor Vaquar Shaikh who recently entered the show as Rituraj's onscreen brother. In a candid chat, Vaquar expressed his feelings and shared how difficult it is for him to fathom the loss.

Vaquar Shaikh on working with Rituraj K Singh

He said, "Surprisingly, I didn't share the screen space with Ritu in Anupamaa, although I entered the show as his brother. We were supposed to have scenes together and I was looking forward to it but now, it's not going to happen. It is extremely shocking and disheartening. I had worked with him earlier, many years ago, he was a star back then. He continued to be a star and very beautifully transformed himself into powerful character roles. He has such a great body of work and it's very saddening to know that he's no more with us."

Have a look at Vaquar Shaikh's post from the sets of Anupamaa-

Advertisement

Vaquar Shaikh on the atmosphere on Anupamaa sets as Rituraj K Singh passes away

He shared, "Everybody is in shock and are taking time to let the news sink in. I'm working in a 7 am shift and I received so many calls. When I was informed of the unfortunate news about him from people from the show, I thought he was not shooting today. However, later, I was told that he wouldn't ever return to the sets. We have the pressure of delivering episodes and thus we are compelled to shoot, however, everyone on the sets is sad, shocked, and disappointed. We prayed for him on the sets."

Vaquar Sheikh on losing his friends from the industry

He added, "At this point, I can't even throw light on what a great actor or human being Ritz (Rituraj) was because it's taking time for me to process it. Maybe after a day or two, when it sinks in, I will express more about him. You just get at the loss of words. Unfortunately, I have lost many friends from the industry. Sameer was a great friend and even Kushal Punjabi; these sudden deaths make you numb. I just hope someday I wake up from my sleep and realize all of this was a dream and I wish I could connect with these people again."

Rituraj Singh was associated with the makers of Anupamaa for a long time. He was also roped in to play an unconventional role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein he played the character of a pervert family member. The track was highly appreciated and liked by the viewers as it gave a social message for women to raise their voices against people who have wrong intentions for them.

Advertisement

Rituraj K Singh played the character of a restaurant owner, Yashpal in Anupamaa. His character was instrumental in Anupamaa starting his life afresh in the USA.

The Pinkvilla team extends its deepest condolences to Rituraj Singh's family and friends.