Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Arjun Bijlani has THIS to say about Sarita Joshi-Vikrant Massey's performances in 12th fail

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most talented actors in the industry and has a massive fan following owing to his acting talent and good looks. He is currently portraying the role of Shiv in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The actor recently showered his love on Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.

Arjun Bijlani praises 12th Fail

Taking it to Instagram, Arjun shared a scene from the movie and wrote, “Sarita ji, you are fab. So blessed to have worked with you…@vikrantmassey Outstanding!! Jitne award do kam hai. @vidhuvinodchoprafilms Huge fan always.” Arjun has worked with veteran actress Sarita Joshi in the serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. He praised Sarita Joshi and Vikrant Massey for their outstanding performance in the movie.

About 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is inspired by true events. The narrative delves into the harsh realities faced by countless students as they navigate the challenges of preparing for the UPSC entrance examination. In the movie, Vikrant played the character of Manoj, while Sarita Joshi played the role of Manoj’s dadi.

Recovery from surgery

Recently, Arjun Bijlani underwent an appendectomy and was discharged from the hospital after receiving the required medical care. Arjun Bijlani was hospitalized at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on March 8th due to severe lower abdominal pain. Arjun and his wife Neha Swami have been affectionately updating fans about his health through social media. In a recent post, the actor from Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti shared that he is recovering well and eagerly anticipating his return to work.

About Arjun Bijlani work front

Arjun Bijlani, renowned for his roles in popular TV series such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, marked his Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia. Alongside his acting career, he has also hosted Dance Deewane and competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. In 2021, he showcased his skills in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Colors TV.