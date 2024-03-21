Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Arjun Bijlani shares funny video; 'Ek chali gayi to dusri tayyar bethi hai'

Arjun Bijlani, renowned for his performances in the industry, recently treated his fans with a dose of laughter through a comical reel shared on his social media. The versatile actor, currently captivating audiences as Shiv in the TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, exhibited his playful side with a humorous mimicry.

Arjun shares a humorous reel

Taking to Instagram, Bijlani shared the hilarious video with his followers, accompanied by the caption, “Just !!! #reelkarofeelkaro.” In the clip, he humorously Lip synced a dialogue, saying, “Ek chali gayi toh dusri taiyar bethi hai, setting nahi tension.” (When one leaves, another is ready to step in, not setting, just tension).

Fan reactions: Flood of laughter and witty comments

Instantly resonating with his audience, the post flooded with laughing emojis and witty comments. One amused user wrote, “Setting hoti bhi to aapki wife utha ke patak deti aapko.” (Even if there was setting, your wife would pick you up and throw you away.) While another fan expressed joy at seeing him back, “Aapko wapas aise dekh kar bht accha laga.. aise hi haste raho hamesha.” (Seeing you back like this feels really good... keep laughing always.)

After undergoing appendectomy surgery, Arjun Bijlani delighted his fans by returning. Following his admission to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on March 8th for severe lower abdominal pain, he received essential medical care and was discharged. Arjun, accompanied by his wife Neha Swami, has been providing regular health updates via social media. In a recent post, the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor expressed gratitude for the good wishes, stating his recovery progress and his eagerness to resume work soon.

About Arjun Bijlani’s professional life:

Arjun Bijlani, known for his roles in popular TV series such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, made his Bollywood debut in the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia. In addition to his acting career, he has hosted Dance Deewane and competed in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. In 2021, he displayed his skills in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Colors TV.

