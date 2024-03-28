Neha Swami expresses love to Arjun Bijlani in a heartwarming note; drops precious photos from Iftar party

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami never fail to dish out some ‘couple goals’. They are a living example of a couple who stands by each other in sickness and in health. Their love for each other is unconditional. Only recently, taking to her Instagram, Neha dropped a heart-melting note for her husband, showering love on him.

Neha Swami’s heartwarming love note for Arjun Bijlani

Earlier today, Neha Swami posted a string of pictures posing with her dear husband Arjun Bijlani. The couple looked extremely fabulous in their recent attire. Neha took that picture and shared it on her Instagram handle with a short but sweet love note for Arjun.

Each line of the caption was so beautifully penned down by Neha and it thoroughly expressed what her heart held. In her note, Neha wrote, “I choose you

To do life hand in hand, side by side. I choose you to love with my whole being unconditionally.”

Writing further, she expressed that she always chooses Arjun despite the time of day, her life, in this world, or any form of reality. She wrote, “I choose you at the beginning and end of every day. And I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality. I’d find you and I'd choose you.”

Neha Swami also dropped photos with Arjun from the Iftar party that was organized by Baba Siddique. In the photos, the couple was clicked in ethnic ensembles. They wore contrasting colors with Neha in white and Arjun in black.

While Neha was wearing a peplum full sleeves short ethnic kurti with a sharara, Arjun pulled off an all-black look in style. Bijlani’s wife was seen carrying a white potli bag to enhance her look, whereas the Naagin actor opted for a pathani outfit and black shoes. He also wore a shimmering black ethnic jacket to complete his look.

About Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Recently, Arjun Bijlani was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining about severe pain in his stomach. He underwent severe surgery for his appendix with the strong support of his wife. Throughout his hospitalization Neha kept the fans posted about his health through her social media, while she was also at the hospital with Arjun.

Meanwhile, from time to time, the couple never fails to express their love for each other on social media. From their posts and captions, it can be clearly seen that they share a long and strong bond.

