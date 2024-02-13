Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are having fun creating delightful memories together as they are on a trip. The two were even papped at the airport before leaving for the staycation. Giving a sneak peek into their quality time, Rahul shared a candid video with his wife, Disha. It seems like they are enjoying the season of love while soaking themselves in glowy sunshine rays.

Rahul Vaidya enjoys a day out with his 'Moonlight'

A few minutes ago, Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya dropped a candid clip featuring his wife Disha Parmar. The two are seen enjoying quality time together as they ride in an electric auto. It also gives a glimpse of how their daughter, Navya, is being pampered by her grandparents. Apart from the adorable frames, Rahul Vaidya writes, "With My MOONLIGHT (white heart emoji)."

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, Moonlight is the latest music video featuring Rahul and actress Vaishnavi Andhale. The two share a great chemistry amidst the breathtaking locations.

Sonu Nigam comments on Rahul Vaidya's post

After Rahul Vaidya shared the lovable video, including sweet family moments, Sonu Nigam commented, "God bless you all.. So happy for my Rahul.." One of the comments reads, "Bhagwan humesha khush rakkhe bhaiya & bhabhi uncle , aunty & humari chhotu si navya ko aur humesha buri nazron se bachaye !" (May God always keep my brother, sister-in-law, uncle, aunty and our little Navya happy and always protect from evil eyes).

Have a look at some comments here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal Navya's face

Before leaving for a staycation, Disha and Rahul were seen walking toward the airport gate after coming out of their car. On their way, they posed for the paps. While interacting with them, the couple delightedly revealed their little girl Navya's face.

The duo have been on cloud nine ever since the two welcomed Navya as their daughter on September 20. On the professional front, Disha Parmar was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. Talking about Rahul Vaidya, he has been a part of numerous videos recently, including Mere Bappa Morya, Soneya, Aadha Dil, and more.

