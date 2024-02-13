It was her memorable performance in Ishqbaaz that Mansi Srivastava's popularity skyrocketed. The actress shares a close bond with her female co-stars from the show. Speaking about her personal life, she is married to Kapil Tejwani. Wishing her husband on his birthday, Mansi shared a hilarious video on social media that did not go unnnoticed.

Mansi Srivastava's recent social media post

Kapil Tejwani and Mansi Srivastava form a sweet couple. The actress keeps treating fans with their adorable pictures and cute moments. This time, marking Kapil's birthday, Mansi dropped a hilarious clip featuring her husband. It opens up with his old video and gradually transitions to his current look.

The Ishqbaaz fame wrote, "Happy birthday to “ bachpan se hi smart” @kapiltejwaniofficial Lov u till chandrayaan and back i mean moon and back and wish the world for you"

Kapil Tejwani reacts

After Mansi Srivastava shared the birthday special video of Kapil Tejwani on Instagram, many celebrities reacted. In fact, the birthday boy himself commented, "(laughter emojis) this is epic, thank you baby. Love you loads (kiss emojis)." Nakuul Mehta dropped a heart emoji while Shrenu Parikh wrote, "Hahaha."

Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani completed two years of marriage

A few days back in January, Mansi and Kapil marked their second marriage anniversary. On their special day, The latter shared an adorable clip summing up their wedding moments in a short video, thereby walking down memory lane.

Taking to his social media handle, Kapil Tejwani surprised his wife with the sweet wedding compilation and wrote, "Happy two years baby. Past two years have gone by so fast and it’s difficult to sum up those two days of wedding fun and the emotional roller coaster in 4 minutes of this video. Happy anniversary love!! love you loads #manka"

Expressing admiration for love of her life, Mansi commented, "This is such a sweet surprise bebe fine u do better editing then me but thanks for these lovely two years and just being the way u are love u more"

