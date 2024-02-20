Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’s Reem Shaikh on being threatened on set: ‘I have had different fights’

The show starring Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, and Reem Shaikh, titled 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani,' made its debut on SonyLIV last week. While the show has managed to capture the audience's interest, it has generated significant buzz, primarily attributed to its stellar star cast. During an interview with Indian Express, Reem Shaikh opened up about an incident when she encountered discrimination from a man on the set.

Encountering challenges in a male-dominated industry

When questioned about how she navigated through the challenges in a male-dominated industry, Reem recounted a specific incident, stating, “I've faced various struggles. On one set, a man told me, "Just be grateful I didn’t make your life miserable while you were working on that set." I have faced such comments directly.'”

While Reem Shaikh shared the incident, Jennifer Winget expressed shock and anger, suggesting that Reem should have slapped the man. However, the actress responded, saying, 'I've faced such situations several times, but I've always had strong support from a man, and that's my dad. Since my childhood, he has instilled strength in me, making me resilient. If any man tries to mess around with me, I have the courage to look him in the eye and stand up for myself.'

As for the series 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani,' Reem portrays the character of Ankita, a journalist who joins a law firm with the sole intention of seeking revenge against her stepfather. Reflecting on her role, Reem shared, “I am quite different from my character. She is intelligent and driven by revenge.”

About 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani':

In the courtroom drama Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, the narrative intricately unfolds the tales of young legal professionals with varying ideologies and approaches. Jennifer Winget takes on the role of Anushka, a sharp-witted young attorney carving her niche within her father's legal firm, steadfast in her principles with every case she handles. Conversely, Karan Wahi embodies Virat, a sophisticated and ambitious lawyer poised to inherit the firm's legacy. The series, featuring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, delves into the lives of these young legal professionals, highlighting their diverse perspectives and approaches within the legal realm.

