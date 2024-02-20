Karanvir Sharma bids adieu to Rabb Se Hai Dua; Dheeraj Dhoopar takes center stage

Pinkvilla broke the news about the generation leap in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua. Additionally, we revealed that the channel has cast Dheeraj Dhoopar as the new lead of the show. Following the leap, Karanvir Sharma and other key members of the cast will bid farewell to the series.

Farewell to Haider: Karanvir Sharma's last day

Today, Karanvir Sharma took to social media and shared a picture on his last day at Rabb Se Hai Dua, captioning it, “Haider, Naam toh suna hoga. Thank You one and all for the unwavering support. Be it the makers, the team, or the fans. Each one of you has made me wake up every day to thrive and push my limits. And it’s safe to say … I have none. Hoping to entertain you all again in a different more challenging act. Until then you can enjoy some throwback from the sets of Rabb Se Hai Dua. Rab Rakha!”

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Karanvir shared insights into his portrayal of Haider in Rabb Se Hai Dua. He expressed, “To be honest, I’ve given my blood, sweat, and tears for this role. Like I always strive to endure. My biggest takeaway from Haider is to be a good son, brother, and husband. He has always fought for what is right and against all odds too."

Dheeraj Dhoopar: The new hero of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The makers of Rabb Se Hai Dua have already roped in Dheeraj Dhoopar who is going to replace Karanvir Sharma as the new hero. Enjoying the triumph of his OTT debut with Tatlubaaz, Dheeraj Dhoopar is said to have been selected to take on the role of the new lead in Rabb Se Hai Dua. For those unfamiliar, Dheeraj Dhoopar's most recent appearance was in Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava 2. Notably, his involvement in Rabb Se Hai Dua signifies a reunion with ZEE TV after his stint in Kundali Bhagya.

Rabb Se Hai Dua's post-leap promo

The channel unveiled the latest promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua following the leap. The teaser showcased Dua's daughter Ibadat (Yesha Rughani) and Mannat engaged in a legal battle against a traditional practice. A mysterious man attempts to humiliate them by throwing ink on their faces, but Dheeraj Dhoopar's character intervenes, shielding the girls from the insult. He confronts the assailants, emphasizing that those with religious beliefs should not demean women. Both Ibadat and Mannat are impressed by Subhaan (Dhoopar) for his gallant intervention.

