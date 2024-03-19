Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards: Rupali Ganguly brother Vijay Ganguly presents her with Best Actress Award

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards, hosted on March 18, 2024, were dedicated to honoring the contributions of actors across Bollywood, television, South Indian cinema, and OTT platforms. In addition to recognizing talent, the awards ceremony spotlighted the fashion and style statements of several celebrities.

Rupali Ganguly's brother presents Best Actress (Female) award

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role of Anupama in the famous TV show Anupamaa, won the Best Actress (Female) award. However, what made the moment even more special was the emotional touch added by her brother, Vijay Ganguly, who had the honor of presenting her with the coveted award. Her portrayal of a strong woman facing life's challenges has won hearts everywhere. People love her performance, making her a beloved figure in Indian TV.

Vijay Ganguly, a choreographer and brother of TV actress Rupali Ganguly, had the privilege of presenting her with this award, thereby adding a special touch to the moment for Rupali. Vijay has choreographed several hit songs, including Hai Chaka Chaka Chak.

Other nominees:

Other nominees in this category were Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya, Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6, Shivangi Joshi from Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Sriti Jha from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, renowned for honoring talent and style in the entertainment realm, drew some of the industry's top-tier personalities, each contributing their unique charm to the dazzling affair. With stunning fashion ensembles and heartfelt speeches, the event showcased the industry's ingenuity, variety, and dedication. Rupali Ganguli wore a sequined saree paired with a balloon-sleeve organza blouse.

Advertisement

About Rupali Ganguly:

Rupali Ganguly, born on April 5, 1977, in Calcutta, West Bengal, is the daughter of the late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly. Her brother, Vijay Ganguly, has gained recognition as a choreographer-producer. Rupali found her love for acting early on and began pursuing it while studying Hotel Management. During her studies, she actively participated in plays with her college theater group. Her journey in the entertainment industry began at the age of 7.

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner