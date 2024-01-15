Rakhi Sawant wants Ankita Lokhande to win Bigg Boss 17, calls out her mother-in-law: ‘Bahu ki ijjat karo’

Rakhi Sawant never stays away from the limelight owing to her hilarious antics. Now, the actress has called out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain’s mother for her behavior. Over the last few weeks, the internet has been buzzing with memes, viral videos, and opinions of influencers and celebrities on Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law’s comment on the actress’s behavior inside the house.

Rakhi Sawant on Vicky Jain’s mother

Rakhi Sawant uploaded a video on her official social media handle. She shared her opinion on Vicky Jain’s mother’s comment on issues between Ankita Lokhande and her husband inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In her message, she urged Vicky’s mother to stay out of their problems and let them handle them.

Rakhi Sawant in her video said, “Guys, mein Ankita ki saas ko kehna chahti hu ki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi. Ye husband wife ke ladai mein kyun kebab mein haddi ban rahi ho? Ekbar apne bete, Vicky jijaji ne bahu ka haat pakad liya shaadi kar lii, toh unke apas ke jhagdo mein kyun padh rahe ho, sasu maa?”

She further continued, "Sasu maa, kya kar rahi ho? Shanti se baitho na. Khana peena khao, aish karo. Kyun? Ankita wayse bhi ye trophy jeetne wali hain. Bigg Boss Ankita hi jeetne wali hain - ye meri vavishya bani hain. Humari Marathi mulgi Ankita hi jeetne wali hain.

Taab toh badhi khushi banaoge. Haye meri bahu, meri bahu jeet gayi. Arrey aeysa maat karo Ankita ke saas, shanti se baitho. Bete bahu ke beech mein maat bolo itna. Humarein ghar mein bhi badhe jhagde hote the, meri maa kabhi nahi bolti thi. Bahu ki ijjat karo, tumharai bhi beti hain.”

Bahu ki ijjat karogi toh tumhari beti ki bhi ijjat hogi unke sasural mein. Aur hum sab bohot pyaar karte hain Ankita se bohot zyada pyaar karte hain. Meri toh behen hai. Aapse mili thi apke ghar pe, yaad hain aapko? Mein aayi thi. Aap toh itne acche, mujhe devi jaisi lagti thi. Suddenly ayese kyase ho gayi aap? Kahi kahi na bano maata ji. Ghar basao, ghar na todo.”

(Guys, I want to tell Ankita's mother-in-law that even mother-in-law was once daughter-in-law. Why are you poking your nose in their quarrel? Once your son, Vicky, married her, why are you getting involved in their disputes, mother-in-law? What are you doing? Sit peacefully. Eat and drink, enjoy. Anyway, Ankita is going to win this trophy. Bigg Boss Ankita is going to win - this is my prediction. Our Marathi girl Ankita is going to win.

Then you will be very happy. Oh, my daughter-in-law won. Don't behave like this, Ankita's mother-in-law, sit peacefully. Don't interfere with the son and daughter-in-law's fights so much. There were also big arguments in our house, but my mother never spoke. Respect the daughter-in-law; you also have a daughter. If you respect the daughter-in-law, your daughter's respect will also be there in her in-laws' house. And we all love Ankita very much. She's like my sister. I met you at your house, remember? I came. You were so good; I felt like you were a goddess. How did you suddenly become like this? Build a home, don't break one.)

The video is uploaded by Rakhi Sawant with the caption, "Saasuma behave good with Ankita and his her family otherwise I'm coming to you." Fans of Rakhi Sawant took to the comment section and commented that the actress is right to support the Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

