EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's mother debunks Isha Malviya's slap claims; 'He was on a call with me'
Abhishek Kumar's mother completely dismissed Isha Malviya's allegations of her son hitting her during the New Year's countdown in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.
Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of physical violence
In a recent twist on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17, contestant Abhishek Kumar's mother, Sandhya, has come forward to slam fellow contestant and his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya for weaving a web of false stories about her son. The controversy unfolded during the latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, where host Karan Johar questioned Isha about her previous claim that Abhishek had slapped her during a New Year's party countdown.
Abhishek Kumar's mother reveals a major detail about the accusation
While Isha maintained that Abhishek slapped her during the New Year's countdown, his mother mentioned that during the countdown, he was on a call with her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek's mother said, "What Isha is narrating is completely false. Abhishek was on the phone with me during the New Year countdown, as he wanted to ring in the new year with me. Isha should stop lying because she's now caught in her web of lies!"
Abhishek Kumar's mother's statement debunks Isha's claim of getting slapped by him on the New Year's countdown.
Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17
After being called out by Karan Johar, as Isha stumbled through her narration, displaying a lack of conviction, even her current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, expressed doubt about the credibility of her accusations.
Isha Malviya's accusation against Abhishek Kumar
On the premiere of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya revealed that she suffered physical violence and that Abhishek Kumar slapped her at the New Year's party because she had many friends wishing her at the party.
Abhishek Kumar reveals an unknown detail about the incident
In last night's episode, after the topic was once again discussed, Munawar Faruqui asked Kumar if the accusation was false because Isha narrated the same with a lot of conviction. Abhishek revealed that during the countdown, he was on a call with his mother. He also mentioned that the cast of Udaariyaan was a part of the party and they might have come out in his support against the allegations.
Abhishek also revealed an unknown detail about the incident in the previous episode. He stated that the other day, Isha told him that her mother slapped her and the mark under her eye was a result of the same. However, Malviya has been claiming that the mark was after Kumar hit her.
