Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala celebrates wedding anniversary; calls husband 'Rock of her life'

Renowned television actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has redefined acting, owing to her divine role of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Her portrayal of Sita struck a chord with the audience. She did complete justice to the role, thereby creating a distinct fan following. While Dipika keeps giving a sneak peek into her life, she recently celebrated her marriage anniversary with her husband, Hemant Topiwala. The former dropped a short video expressing love to him.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala drops adorable video on wedding anniversary

The Ramayan actress compiled a few snaps into a video and posted it on social media as she celebrates her marriage anniversary today. The clip shows Dipika Chikhlia posing with her husband Hemant adorably. Also, the affection and love between the two are clearly reflected. Expressing love to him, Dipika penned a heartwarming message for her husband. The former captioned the post, "Happy happiness to us, you are the rock of my life, blessed to have you."

Have a look at Dipika Chikhlia's post celebrating her wedding anniversary:

Speaking of their looks, Dipika and Hemant can be seen twinning with each other in a few snaps. The two are wearing a black t-shirt, and Dipika left her hair open. The smile and love in her eyes contributed to the charm factor. Further, she exuded grace and simplicity in another photo, donning a blue and white striped dress.

Fans shower love on Dipika Chikhlia-Hemant Topiwala's anniversary

Dipika's heart-melting post did not go unnoticed by fans. The comment section soon flooded with their reactions and sweet messages. A comment read, "Aap dono ko saalgirah ki dher saari shubhkaamnayein (Happy anniversary to both of you)." Another admirer of the actress wrote, "Happy anniversary to one of the most wonderful people on earth."

For the uninformed, Dipika tied the wedding knot with Hemant Topiwala in 1991. The couple are parents to two daughters, Nidhi and Juhi Topiwala.

About Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala's work in the industry

Dipika debuted in the film industry with Sun Meri Laila in 1983. She also appeared in other films, including Ghar Ka Chiraag and Khudai. Later, her performance as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan earned her media limelight, thereby becoming the talk of the town. Additionally, she shared screens with Yami Gautam in the 2019 film Bala.

