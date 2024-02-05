Ravi Dubey praises Udaariyan's Abhishek Kumar; reveals Sargun Mehta and he spoke to Bigg Boss 17 runner-up

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, the first runner-up of the show Abhishek Kumar has become the talk of the town. With several new projects coming his way, Abhishek is receiving immense love and stardom. Recently, in a media interaction, Udaariyan producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey revealed that they have spoken to the 27-year-old actor after the finale of Bigg Boss 17 to congratulate him on making it to the top two contestants.

Udaariyan producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta on Abhishek Kumar’s Bigg Boss 17 success

After the grand conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, first runner-up Abhishek Kumar is receiving immense love and support from his fans and friends in the industry. Abhishek managed to win the audience’s hearts with his gameplay inside the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, the 27-year-old actor has previously worked with actors Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey-backed Hindi drama Udaariyan. Recently, during a media interaction, both producers spoke about congratulating Abhishek on his big success.

According to a report in Tellychakkar, ace actor and producer Ravi Dubey said, “I am proud of Abhishek and the way he has played the game. Finally, he made it to the spot of the top two contestants! Sargun and I spoke to him and congratulated him on being the first runner-up of the show.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ravi Dubey didn’t forget to mention Udaariyan female lead actress Isha Malviya who was also part of Bigg Boss 17. He said, “Both Isha and he are special to us”

Post Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar’s journey

With the fans’ support and gameplay strategy in Bigg Boss 17, first runner-up Abhishek Kumar has become a recent town buzz. The actor has been receiving continuous work offers ever since he was out of the house. Recently, Abhishek was all over the news for receiving the offer of Rohit Shetty’s Kharton Ke Kilaadi and then for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 7 along with Ankit Gupta.

In an interview, the Udaariyan actor spoke about his situation inside versus outside the Bigg Boss house. He said that he had been smiling ever since he left the house. This statement of Abhishek can be compared with the work opportunities that he has been receiving.

Abhishek’s excitement about working with Ankit Gupta

Recently in an exclusive interview with Mirchi Bollywood, the Udaariyan actor showed his excitement about working with his ex-co-star Ankit Gupta from Udaariyan, “Ankit bhai ke saath hai? Toh mai dekhta hun agar Ankit bhai ke saath hai. (Is it with Ankit's brother? Let me see if it is with Ankit brother.)” However, he stayed numb and smiled when he was asked about receiving the offer from Naagin 7.

ALSO READ: Naagin 7: Along with Ankit Gupta, Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar receives offer for Ekta Kapoor’s new drama